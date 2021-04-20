Vertus 51130 Vertus, France

Early morning in the vineyard Our second day in Champagne Region was the first day of harvest in the area of the village Vertus. The vineyards stretch far and wide and since the weather was great I woke up early in the morning to go take some photos and maybe even find some people to see the process of picking the grapes.

The air was crisp and fresh, and the perfect temperature.



We drove up in the hills and I saw a lot of people working. I expected them to be grumpy and just really into their task but instead the people were jovial and extremely nice.



A group asked me to join them so we chatted a bit. I could not believe how much work they had to do and they were still smiling and cracking jokes.

One gentleman was explaining to me the perfect posture for picking grapes so that you do not get pain from doing it.

Another group called me to them to take their picture and they were really into it, with the ladies arranging their hair to look their best.



I expected something completely different and got a bunch of nice, warm people who even though they work hard they still have a friendly smile on their faces.



I cannot imagine a better time to visit Champagne Region. During harvest you really get to see how much work and patience goes into making the best bubbly in the world.