Vertus 51130 Vertus, France

Quaint village in Champagne region I fell in love with Vertus during our weekend spent there.

It's small and quaint and it has a champagne house at every corner.

It was amazing to see this tiny village with so much stuff to do and visit.

And did I mention that it's surrounded with vineyard, as far as the eye can see? It's the best place and location for a romantic weekend.

Very close to Épernay and Reims, you can spend the day there and then retreat to the quiet village.

There are a few hotels and people are also renting rooms. The one restaurant, "La Comedia", offers amazing food using local ingredients and of course lots of champagne.

