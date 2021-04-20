Where are you going?
Vertus

51130 Vertus, France
Quaint village in Champagne region Vertus France

I fell in love with Vertus during our weekend spent there.
It's small and quaint and it has a champagne house at every corner.
It was amazing to see this tiny village with so much stuff to do and visit.
And did I mention that it's surrounded with vineyard, as far as the eye can see? It's the best place and location for a romantic weekend.
Very close to Épernay and Reims, you can spend the day there and then retreat to the quiet village.
There are a few hotels and people are also renting rooms. The one restaurant, "La Comedia", offers amazing food using local ingredients and of course lots of champagne.
By Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert

