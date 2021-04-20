Vertigo Grill & Moon Bar
21 100 S Sathorn Rd, Khwaeng Thung Maha Mek, Khet Sathon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10120, Thailand
+66 2 679 1200
Sun - Sat 5pm - 1am
Shoot for the Moon BarBangkok has become legendary for its rooftop bars. The Moon Bar at the Banyan Tree Hotel was one of the original elevated alfresco hot spots and its chilled ambience, comfortable seating and potent drinks mean it retains its cache. Oh yeah, there's a pretty decent view as well.
almost 7 years ago
Moon bar
Don't miss the Moon Bar when you are in Bangkok! I always go back for the nice drinks and the amazing view!