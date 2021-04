Vertigo Overtoombuurt, 1054 Amsterdam, Netherlands

The Kroket Lunch at Vertigo, Amsterdam The Dutch all appear tall and slim to the visitor, but it has to be the biking that's the secret to their physiques, not the lunches. The kroket is a Dutch staple and is carbs, upon carbs and served with a side of carbs.



I sampled one at the restaurant Vertigo in Vondelpark. Served with sliced wheat bread, the kroket is a friend tube of thick meaty gravy. Careful - they are very hot when served.