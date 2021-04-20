Versova Beach Versova Beach, Bharat Nagar, Versova, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400047

Catch the Sunset at Versova Beach Versova Beach is the place to kick off your flip-flops and let your toes sink into the cool, soft sand. When you find a comfortable spot, settle down, and watch the sun set.



This beach isn't just a tourist spot—it is also where the local fishing community lives (Versova fishing village) and conducts their daily business. It's a common sight to have fisher folk mending nets, setting out to sail, and setting up fish auctions on a daily basis.



When going to the beach, dress conservatively, and be wary of high tide.

