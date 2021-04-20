Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Versova Beach

Versova Beach, Bharat Nagar, Versova, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400047
Website
Catch the Sunset at Versova Beach Mumbai India

Catch the Sunset at Versova Beach

Versova Beach is the place to kick off your flip-flops and let your toes sink into the cool, soft sand. When you find a comfortable spot, settle down, and watch the sun set.

This beach isn't just a tourist spot—it is also where the local fishing community lives (Versova fishing village) and conducts their daily business. It's a common sight to have fisher folk mending nets, setting out to sail, and setting up fish auctions on a daily basis.

When going to the beach, dress conservatively, and be wary of high tide.
By Neha Puntambekar , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points