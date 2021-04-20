Versailles 3555 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135, USA

Versailles: World-Famous Cuban Food in Little Havana If you love Cuban food, you cannot miss out on Versailles Restaurant in Little Havana. It is one of the world's most famous Cuban restaurants, a gathering place and unofficial town square for Miami’s Cuban exiles. When visiting, order the Classic Sampler to get a taste of everything. With ground beef, an incredible roast pork, plantain, ham croquette, and cassava, it has the best variety. Pair it with their amazing sangria to top it all off. The restaurant has a very nice ambience and is excellent value for money.