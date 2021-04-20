Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Versailles

3555 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135, USA
Website
Versailles: World-Famous Cuban Food in Little Havana Miami Florida United States

Versailles: World-Famous Cuban Food in Little Havana

If you love Cuban food, you cannot miss out on Versailles Restaurant in Little Havana. It is one of the world's most famous Cuban restaurants, a gathering place and unofficial town square for Miami’s Cuban exiles. When visiting, order the Classic Sampler to get a taste of everything. With ground beef, an incredible roast pork, plantain, ham croquette, and cassava, it has the best variety. Pair it with their amazing sangria to top it all off. The restaurant has a very nice ambience and is excellent value for money.
By Denise Hoo , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points