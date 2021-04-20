Where are you going?
Av. Sarmiento 720, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
Verolio has coined the term "restoliva" to describe their cafe on Sarmiento Street. Dedicated to all things olivicultura, Verolio is a boutique retailer of gourmet olive oils from over thirty of Mendoza's top producers including Zuccardi, Tapiz and Lagarde. They carry gourmet artisanal products made in Mendoza. You can't go wrong with Aceitunas Doña Pascua or Cristo de los Cerros.

They also carry a few cosmetic brands that make products with an olive oil base like soaps, lotions, scrubs, shampoos and mascara. The restaurant offers an olive oil tasting that comes with a glass of wine and has a healthy menu of salads, toasted sandwiches, pizza, pasta, calzones and tartines. Or pop in for a quick coffee or tea.

For the serious olive oil aficionados, Verolio offers educational classes that include olive oil tours, as well as cooking classes. Sarmiento 720; reservas@hinternacional.com.ar; +54 261 425 5600
By Nora Walsh , AFAR Contributor

