Av. Medrano 1475, C1176 CABA, Argentina
| +54 11 4822-0980
Shaken, not stirred: cocktails in a gentleman's club Buenos Aires Argentina

Sun - Thur 8pm - 2am
Fri 8pm - 4am
Sat 9pm - 4am

A classic Manhattan - paired with a hot dog? You heard that right. Granted, these are gourmet hot dogs. But only the bold and imaginative Fede Cuco, one of the city's premiere bartenders (considered something of a celebrity barman, even, on the local food and drink scene) would dream of pulling it off.

But pull it off he does - and quite well, at that. Verne Club, a gentleman's club-style cocktail lounge inspired by Jules Verne, is one of Palermo's newest hot spots for pre-dinner aperitifs or late-night drinks. Sink into a plush leather armchair and try Cuco's Negroni sbagliato - and a hot dog, too, of course.


By Bridget Gleeson , AFAR Local Expert

