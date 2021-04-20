Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Verbena

2323 Polk St, San Francisco, CA 94109, USA
Website
| +1 415-441-2323
Artful Vegetables (and Some Meat) at Verbena San Francisco California United States

Artful Vegetables (and Some Meat) at Verbena

Verbena, on upper Polk Street, serves artfully plated dishes with special attention to vegetables (though the dishes are not necessarily vegetarian—meat is often an accent). A carrot dish is served with vibrant dollops of avocado cream and smoky cashew butter. Sometimes it seems like ingredients are chosen for their color flair on the plate as much as for their flavor—though flavor doesn't suffer. Even the desserts can't escape the encroachment of vegetal inclusion: A squash cake with chocolate ice cream and squash blossom anglaise was a recent offering. Just be sure to bring your camera.

Excellent cocktails and wine, plus a few carefully chosen draft beers, complete the picture.

By AFAR Traveler , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points