Verbena
2323 Polk St, San Francisco, CA 94109, USA
| +1 415-441-2323
Photo courtesy of Verbena
Artful Vegetables (and Some Meat) at VerbenaVerbena, on upper Polk Street, serves artfully plated dishes with special attention to vegetables (though the dishes are not necessarily vegetarian—meat is often an accent). A carrot dish is served with vibrant dollops of avocado cream and smoky cashew butter. Sometimes it seems like ingredients are chosen for their color flair on the plate as much as for their flavor—though flavor doesn't suffer. Even the desserts can't escape the encroachment of vegetal inclusion: A squash cake with chocolate ice cream and squash blossom anglaise was a recent offering. Just be sure to bring your camera.
Excellent cocktails and wine, plus a few carefully chosen draft beers, complete the picture.