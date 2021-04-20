Verandah
44 Havnegade
| +45 72 14 88 08
Tue - Sun 12pm - 12am
Danish Indian FusionSituated in the old Copenhagen customs house, Verandah focuses on providing a contemporary gastronomic Indian restaurant experience.
The restaurant's aim is to deliver high quality Indian food in an informal environment that is visually influenced by Danish culture and design.
The restaurant serves Indian dishes as well as traditional Indian drinks and has a lounge area.
The concept behind The Standard is compelling. It is home to three different fine dining restaurants including Verandah which occupy the building while also having access to and working closely with The Standard's Jazzclub. Their goal is to create a robust and vibrant atmosphere.
Photo: The Standard