Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Verandah

44 Havnegade
Website
| +45 72 14 88 08
Danish Indian Fusion Copenhagen Denmark

More info

Tue - Sun 12pm - 12am

Danish Indian Fusion

Situated in the old Copenhagen customs house, Verandah focuses on providing a contemporary gastronomic Indian restaurant experience.

The restaurant's aim is to deliver high quality Indian food in an informal environment that is visually influenced by Danish culture and design.

The restaurant serves Indian dishes as well as traditional Indian drinks and has a lounge area.

The concept behind The Standard is compelling. It is home to three different fine dining restaurants including Verandah which occupy the building while also having access to and working closely with The Standard's Jazzclub. Their goal is to create a robust and vibrant atmosphere.

Photo: The Standard
By Alex Berger , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points