Veracruz
Ignacio Zaragoza, Veracruz, Ver., Mexico
Street Food in VeracruzIf you love street food, Mexico is the place for you. In every village, town and city, you can be sure to find a food cart anywhere there is a space to put one – in the markets, on the streets, in the parks, in front of tourist attractions, in city squares, under street overpasses…..you name the place, there is likely a food cart to be found.
The beach side vendors in Veracruz have taken it up a notch by placing their carts right at the water’s edge, relocating their carts to match the flow of the tide – coming in closer to shore with high tide and moving further out with low tide. They also sell a regional specialty – “Raspados y Glorias”.
Raspados are shaved ice cones topped with home made fruit syrup that often contain bits of the fruit. Each vendor has their specialty syrup and you can mix and match flavors to create your own unique concoction. You can also top the raspado off with some condensed milk and even some chili powder if you want some spice with your ice! Try mango with lime and chili – might sound odd at first but your taste buds will be very happy with the combination! Crown off your raspado concoction with bananas and strawberries and you’ve transformed your raspado into a gloria.
If you’re in Veracruz on a hot day, there’s nothing more refreshing than a raspado but unless you have a cast iron stomach, I would recommend trying one in a restaurant versus buying from the street vendor.