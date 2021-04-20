Where are you going?
Ver Unica

437 Hayes St
Website
| +1 415-621-6255
Shop for Modern and Vintage Clothing in Hayes Valley San Francisco California United States

Shop for Modern and Vintage Clothing in Hayes Valley

This pair of vintage shops stocks both modern and vintage clothing, which includes everything from Dior to Pendleton.

Ver Unica has been in business for 15 years and has seen the Hayes Valley neighborhood change drastically during that time; these days, it can be just one stop in an afternoon spent shopping within the same four-block space.

In terms of quality of stock, Ver Unica rivals all the vintage shops you’ll find in the Mission or the Upper Haight. And if you can't make it to the store, check out their online shop on Etsy.

Stop by the shops on Hayes Street on Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to six p.m.


By Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor

