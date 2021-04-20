Ver di Vin
Walking into Ver di Vin feels a little bit like wandering into a scene from Goodfellas
. After passing the kitchen on the ground floor, guests descend into a 13th-century vault, complete with vaulted ceilings and exposed stone walls. Here, sommelier Sabine Brochard and her husband, chef Laurent Brochard, combine their passions to offer a unique dining experience. The menu features such indulgent dishes as rabbit thigh with mushroom stuffing and market vegetables, while the wine list—named the best in France by Terre de Vins Magazine
in 2017 and 2018—features 33 first-rate vintages by the glass.