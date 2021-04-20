Where are you going?
Ver di Vin

2 Rue des 3 Maries, 45000 Orléans, France
Website
| +33 2 38 54 47 42
Ver di Vin France

More info

Tue - Sat 7pm - 12am

Ver di Vin

Walking into Ver di Vin feels a little bit like wandering into a scene from Goodfellas. After passing the kitchen on the ground floor, guests descend into a 13th-century vault, complete with vaulted ceilings and exposed stone walls. Here, sommelier Sabine Brochard and her husband, chef Laurent Brochard, combine their passions to offer a unique dining experience. The menu features such indulgent dishes as rabbit thigh with mushroom stuffing and market vegetables, while the wine list—named the best in France by Terre de Vins Magazine in 2017 and 2018—features 33 first-rate vintages by the glass.
By Nancy Heslin , AFAR Local Expert

