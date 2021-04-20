Venue
5408 22nd Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107, USA
| +1 206-789-3335
Sun 10am - 4pm
Mon - Fri 11am - 6pm
Sat 10am - 5pm
VenueVenue combines work studio spaces for some artists and designers with a consignment boutique for even more. You’ll find local art, notecards, hand-thrown ceramics, photography, jewelry, bags and small gift items from over 40 Seattle artists. With their whimsical illustrations of various Seattle neighborhoods, Downing Pottery’s hand-painted mugs make excellent souvenirs or gifts. Try the $5 Art-O-Mat art vending machine: Insert your token and choose from miniature oils, jewelry, handmade crafts or a random mystery item.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Local Creations with Artists in Residence
All about celebrating art and community, Venue offers a wide selection of locally made creations alongside the studios of select artists currently working in residence. I've found plenty of personal and creative gifts here along with the occasional piece of jewelry for myself. It's a must stop on any handmade goods tour of the historic downtown Ballard area.