Venue

5408 22nd Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107, USA
Website
| +1 206-789-3335
Local Creations with Artists in Residence
More info

Sun 10am - 4pm
Mon - Fri 11am - 6pm
Sat 10am - 5pm

Venue

Venue combines work studio spaces for some artists and designers with a consignment boutique for even more. You’ll find local art, notecards, hand-thrown ceramics, photography, jewelry, bags and small gift items from over 40 Seattle artists. With their whimsical illustrations of various Seattle neighborhoods, Downing Pottery’s hand-painted mugs make excellent souvenirs or gifts. Try the $5 Art-O-Mat art vending machine: Insert your token and choose from miniature oils, jewelry, handmade crafts or a random mystery item.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

Adina Marguerite Pease
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Local Creations with Artists in Residence

All about celebrating art and community, Venue offers a wide selection of locally made creations alongside the studios of select artists currently working in residence. I've found plenty of personal and creative gifts here along with the occasional piece of jewelry for myself. It's a must stop on any handmade goods tour of the historic downtown Ballard area.

