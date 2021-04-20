Ventimiglia
18039 Ventimiglia, Province of Imperia, Italy
Il Barbiere--the barberOn my first afternoon in Italy, everything caught my eye, including this façade with a barber's sign in the town of Ventimiglia. Otherwise nondescript, the addition of the balcony above with just one item of laundry made this scene for me; I had to send this snapshot to a friend back home in the States who worked in a barbershop...owned by an Italian.
...a summer afternoon and evening here, on the Mediterranean just across the border from France. Most train travelers pass through this town, without stopping, on their way from Nice to Genoa...I spent the night, and this little town will forever be my introduction to Italy...