Velouria
145 S King St, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
| +1 206-788-0330
More info
Sun 11am - 5pm
Mon - Sat 11am - 7pm
Shopping Etsy In Real LifeWalking into Velouria is like stepping right inside the handmade and vintage web marketplace, Etsy. Located in Seattle's SoDo neighborhood, it's filled with carefully crafted dresses, swimwear with vintage flair, and all sorts of accessories.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Sweet Tees at Velouria
Located in Seattle's SoDo district, Velouria specializes in independently made women’s clothing and accessories from Northwest designers. Their clothing features well-made classics like jersey-blend zigzag-print tunics, cap-sleeve cotton chambray dresses, and Seattle-appropriate plaid button-down shirts in fresh colors. The wall of jewelry is a mouth-watering display of modern, edgy designs in materials like brass and antiqued metal. Velouria also offers in-store events like hair braiding workshops to complete your fall look.
almost 7 years ago
Visit Velouria for some small-production lovin'
If you find yourself wandering around the Seattle neighborhood of SoDo, make sure you stop in Velouria. This unique boutique specializes in independently-made , small production clothing and accessories, many of which are made in Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.
Take some time to chat with the owners, Cat and Chika, to find out more about their featured artists and collections.
Take some time to chat with the owners, Cat and Chika, to find out more about their featured artists and collections.