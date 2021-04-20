Where are you going?
Velouria

145 S King St, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
Website
| +1 206-788-0330
More info

Sun 11am - 5pm
Mon - Sat 11am - 7pm

Shopping Etsy In Real Life

Walking into Velouria is like stepping right inside the handmade and vintage web marketplace, Etsy. Located in Seattle's SoDo neighborhood, it's filled with carefully crafted dresses, swimwear with vintage flair, and all sorts of accessories.
By Adina Marguerite Pease , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Stephanie Perry
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Sweet Tees at Velouria

Located in Seattle's SoDo district, Velouria specializes in independently made women’s clothing and accessories from Northwest designers. Their clothing features well-made classics like jersey-blend zigzag-print tunics, cap-sleeve cotton chambray dresses, and Seattle-appropriate plaid button-down shirts in fresh colors. The wall of jewelry is a mouth-watering display of modern, edgy designs in materials like brass and antiqued metal. Velouria also offers in-store events like hair braiding workshops to complete your fall look.
erin a cummings
almost 7 years ago

Visit Velouria for some small-production lovin'

If you find yourself wandering around the Seattle neighborhood of SoDo, make sure you stop in Velouria. This unique boutique specializes in independently-made , small production clothing and accessories, many of which are made in Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.

Take some time to chat with the owners, Cat and Chika, to find out more about their featured artists and collections.

