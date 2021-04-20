Where are you going?
Cogito Coffee

Varšavska ul. 11, 10000, Zagreb, Croatia
Website
Cogito Coffee Zagreb Croatia

More info

Mon - Fri 8am - 8pm
Sat 9am - 7pm

Cogito Coffee

For Zagreb’s best cup of kava (coffee), head to this tiny café just steps from Flower Square. Run by two men—both named Matija and equally serious about coffee—this funky spot offers specialty coffees, sourced seasonally and roasted on-site. Whether you try the smooth Tesla Blend, a matcha latte, or a refreshing espresso tonic (a shot of fruity coffee from Kenya or Rwanda, mixed with top-notch tonic), you’re in for a treat. Pair your drink with one of the superb pastries by Korica, then head to an alfresco table to enjoy your afternoon snack in the sun.
By Anja Mutic , AFAR Local Expert

