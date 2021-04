Varosha Maraş, Gazimağusa 99450

Dead City A view of the abandoned resort town of Varosha, which was the Greek Cypriot quarter of Famagusta. It was evacuated during the invasion of 1974 and has been closed off by the military since.



While sad, it makes for a spectacular view (photo here taken from Palm Beach Hotel in northern Famagusta), and the waters are probably the cleanest in the Mediterranean.