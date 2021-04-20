Varaždin
Head to Croatia’s northern tip to explore the town of Varaždin, which features a remarkably preserved baroque core with cobblestone streets, pastel-colored palaces, and century-old churches. The highlight is the fortress, built between the 14th and 19th centuries. It’s here that the city safeguards its historical documents and artifact collections, including weapons, ceramics, stone monuments, and old clocks. Stroll through the building’s 20 rooms, each decked out in a different style, to get a sense for Varaždin’s history and traditions. Then, head into town to sample the signature Varaždin klipić
(a soft bun made from a secret recipe) and the utterly delicious Countess Maria cake at favorite local patisserie Kavana Grofica Marica.