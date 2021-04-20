Fast, Fresh Italian Food
Fast food doesn’t have to involve a drive-thru. At Vapiano, you order directly from a chef who prepares your dish in front of you. Choose from pizzas, fresh pastas, salads, and antipasti. The upscale, cafeteria-style restaurant makes all of its dough, sauces, and dressings from scratch. Once your chef has handed over your food, take a seat at one of the long communal oak tables. Here you’ll find fresh herbs that you can pick and add to your meal. Don’t leave before sinking your fork into some homemade tiramisu.