Brewery Tours
2015 Greenwich St, San Francisco, CA 94123, USA
| +1 415-346-4667
Sun 12am - 11:59pm
Vantigo Tours: This VW tour bus is filled with beer and wineVantigo tours is a brand new touring company that offers a more unique and personalized to those hop on hop off tours and the very dull Big Bus tours.
Erik, owner of Vantigo, your designated driver and tour guide offers city tours, oyster lunches at Hog Island Oyster Farms and Brewery tours of the North Bay area all within his ruby red VW bus and a cooler full of beer, wine and San Francisco inspired road trip snacks.
I opted for the Brewery tour which takes you beyond San Francisco and to local hangouts where you'll try flights of locally brewed specialty beers, eat delicious food and go on brewery tours hosted by memorable characters to say the least.
Erik will pick you up and drop you off in downtown San Francisco or wherever your final destination may be in the iconic city. However, as an added option you have the choice to take the ferry back to the city.
Why Vantigo? You experience the city through the windows of a VW bus with beer or wine in hand and a local tour guide who gets to know you and tailors the tour to your schedule and interests. He even insisted to make the stop at the Marin Headland look out for a picturesque photo for us Canadians overlooking the Golden Gate Bridge!