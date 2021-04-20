Where are you going?
Vanilla Berlin [CLOSED]

Esmarchstraße 19, 10407 Berlin, Germany
| +49 30 9278402
Friendly Cupcake Cafe on Hufelandstrasse Berlin Germany

Tue 1pm - 2pm
Thur 8am - 9am

Friendly Cupcake Cafe on Hufelandstrasse

The small and friendly cupcake bakery on Hufelandstrasse in the Bötzowviertel, Vanilla Berlin is a great place to visit for a sweet snack in Prenzlauer Berg. A few blocks from Kollowitzplatz where you'll find boutiques and restaurants, Hufelandstrasse is a great place to walk through Prenzlauer Berg.

The neighborhood, famous for its once bohemian inhabitants, is now home to young families and trendy cafes & shops. Vanilla caters to passers-by with delicious homemade cupcakes, brownies and other sweets. Thankfully the cupcakes come in two sizes so you can sample more flavors!
By Adam M Groffman , AFAR Local Expert

