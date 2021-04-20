Vanilla Berlin [CLOSED]
Esmarchstraße 19, 10407 Berlin, Germany
| +49 30 9278402
Tue 1pm - 2pm
Thur 8am - 9am
Friendly Cupcake Cafe on HufelandstrasseThe small and friendly cupcake bakery on Hufelandstrasse in the Bötzowviertel, Vanilla Berlin is a great place to visit for a sweet snack in Prenzlauer Berg. A few blocks from Kollowitzplatz where you'll find boutiques and restaurants, Hufelandstrasse is a great place to walk through Prenzlauer Berg.
The neighborhood, famous for its once bohemian inhabitants, is now home to young families and trendy cafes & shops. Vanilla caters to passers-by with delicious homemade cupcakes, brownies and other sweets. Thankfully the cupcakes come in two sizes so you can sample more flavors!