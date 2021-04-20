Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Vancouver Olympic Cauldron

Gastown, Vancouver, BC, Canada
Torched: Vancouver Olympic Cauldron Vancouver Canada
Vancouver's Olympic Cauldron Vancouver Canada
Torched: Vancouver Olympic Cauldron Vancouver Canada
Vancouver's Olympic Cauldron Vancouver Canada

Torched: Vancouver Olympic Cauldron

The permanent Olympic cauldron is the crowning snapshot to a picture-perfect day!

I arrived back home from travels just in time for the Vancouver Winter Olympics. A good friend of mine and I went into the city for a fabulous day celebrating Canada and goodwill toward everyone! The streets were electric, the skies blue, the people red and white with Canadian pride, and smiles were a permanent fixture on nearly every face.
The cauldron is only lit on special occasions now, such as Canada Day or Remembrance Day, but even when it's not lit, it makes for a great photo.
By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Anne Lipton
almost 7 years ago

Vancouver's Olympic Cauldron

The birthday candles are lit - in the Olympic cauldron at Vancouver's Canada Place. Where better to celebrate Canada Day?

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30