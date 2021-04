Torched: Vancouver Olympic Cauldron

The permanent Olympic cauldron is the crowning snapshot to a picture-perfect day!I arrived back home from travels just in time for the Vancouver Winter Olympics. A good friend of mine and I went into the city for a fabulous day celebrating Canada and goodwill toward everyone! The streets were electric, the skies blue, the people red and white with Canadian pride, and smiles were a permanent fixture on nearly every face.The cauldron is only lit on special occasions now, such as Canada Day or Remembrance Day, but even when it's not lit, it makes for a great photo.