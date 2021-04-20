Vancouver Olympic Cauldron
Gastown, Vancouver, BC, Canada
Torched: Vancouver Olympic CauldronThe permanent Olympic cauldron is the crowning snapshot to a picture-perfect day!
I arrived back home from travels just in time for the Vancouver Winter Olympics. A good friend of mine and I went into the city for a fabulous day celebrating Canada and goodwill toward everyone! The streets were electric, the skies blue, the people red and white with Canadian pride, and smiles were a permanent fixture on nearly every face.
The cauldron is only lit on special occasions now, such as Canada Day or Remembrance Day, but even when it's not lit, it makes for a great photo.