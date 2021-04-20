Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Vancouver Mural Festival

877 E Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V6A 3Y1, Canada
Website
Vancouver Mural Festival Vancouver Canada

Vancouver Mural Festival

The city’s largest annual celebration of public art, the Vancouver Mural Festival sprinkles large-scale works throughout the Strathcona, Eastside, and Mount Pleasant neighborhoods. Muralists gather for ten days each summer, backed by a musical lineup that includes indie greats like Yukon Blonde. As impressive as the art is the festival’s message, which calls attention to important issues, from public-space use to indigenous visibility. Download a map and enjoy a DIY journey, or support the festival with a $20 walking tour that reveals the stories behind the art. If you’re broke but intrigued, contact the festival organizer, who promises never to turn anyone away due to lack of funds.
By Amanda Castleman , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points