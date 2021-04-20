Vancouver Mural Festival
The city’s largest annual celebration of public art, the Vancouver Mural Festival sprinkles large-scale works throughout the Strathcona, Eastside, and Mount Pleasant neighborhoods. Muralists gather for ten days each summer, backed by a musical lineup that includes indie greats like Yukon Blonde. As impressive as the art is the festival’s message, which calls attention to important issues, from public-space use to indigenous visibility. Download a map and enjoy a DIY journey, or support the festival with a $20 walking tour that reveals the stories behind the art. If you’re broke but intrigued, contact the festival organizer, who promises never to turn anyone away due to lack of funds.