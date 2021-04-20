Find Your Center in India at Vana Retreats

Get in touch with nature—and yourself—at Vana Retreats, a new wellness spa in the foothills of the Himalayas that offers an immersive and totally tranquil experience. The 21-acre property is meant to be a sanctuary for guests, complete with mango and lychee orchards. Guests can move between the different “wellness spaces,” including a Tibetan Healing Center, yogasala, multiple pools, and an outdoor yoga temple.When guests plan their trip, they get to choose a retreat objective (yoga, natural healing, beauty), and from there Vana works with each guest to create a unique stay. Vana emphasizes Ayurveda, a traditional Indian form of medicine that works to establish mental, physical, and spiritual equilibrium. The retreat also draws heavily on traditional Tibetan healing, yoga, natural therapies, and more familiar spa treatments and fitness regimens. When it comes to meals, staff tailor a menu for each guest’s with a focus on flavor and mindful eating.The rooms are simple and elegant, with huge windows to take in the forests surrounding the retreat. All materials were sourced with environmental impact in mind, so guests can sleep soundly between their organic linen sheets. Mingle with other guests at one of the two restaurants, underneath the bodi tree (a popular spot for solo or group meditation) or in the library. The resort has a five-night minimum, so guests can fully appreciate the combination of services available. The cost incorporates wellness treatments, transportation to and from the airport, three meals a day, and even clothing to wear during the retreat. Vana is a one-hour flight from Delhi.From $565.