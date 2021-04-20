Valverde Hotel
Opened in 2014 on Lisbon’s grandest boulevard, the tree-lined Avenida da Liberdade, Hotel Valverde has the look and feel of a private—if elegantly bohemian—residence. Each of its 25 dramatically painted rooms and suites is uniquely furnished with plush drapery, vintage artwork, and vibrantly patterned area rugs atop herringbone wooden floors. Adding to the hospitable atmosphere is a film-screening room (housemade chips provided), afternoon tea at the Sítio Valverde restaurant, which is bordered by elegant 18th-century engravings, and a colorful patio dotted with massive tree-ferns surrounding a heated outdoor pool. Fado seekers need not look far: There’s live music performed twice a week and accompanied by Portuguese dishes like confit of suckling pork belly. For the best views in the house, the Valverde Suite overlooks São Jorge Castle, though all the other rooms either have windows that open onto the avenue or balconies above the patio.