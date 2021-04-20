Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Valverde Hotel

Avenida da Liberdade, 164, 1250-146 Lisboa, Portugal
Website
| +351 21 094 0300
Valverde Hotel Lisboa Portugal
Valverde Hotel Lisboa Portugal
Valverde Hotel Lisboa Portugal
Valverde Hotel Lisboa Portugal
Valverde Hotel Lisboa Portugal
Valverde Hotel Lisboa Portugal
Valverde Hotel Lisboa Portugal
Valverde Hotel Lisboa Portugal

Valverde Hotel

Opened in 2014 on Lisbon’s grandest boulevard, the tree-lined Avenida da Liberdade, Hotel Valverde has the look and feel of a private—if elegantly bohemian—residence. Each of its 25 dramatically painted rooms and suites is uniquely furnished with plush drapery, vintage artwork, and vibrantly patterned area rugs atop herringbone wooden floors. Adding to the hospitable atmosphere is a film-screening room (housemade chips provided), afternoon tea at the Sítio Valverde restaurant, which is bordered by elegant 18th-century engravings, and a colorful patio dotted with massive tree-ferns surrounding a heated outdoor pool. Fado seekers need not look far: There’s live music performed twice a week and accompanied by Portuguese dishes like confit of suckling pork belly. For the best views in the house, the Valverde Suite overlooks São Jorge Castle, though all the other rooms either have windows that open onto the avenue or balconies above the patio.
By Ratha Tep , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points