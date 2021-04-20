Score a Bargain at Value Village

As mentioned elsewhere in this list, Value Village is a for-profit retail company that partners with charities. Value Village’s inventory comes from batches of clothes they purchase from nonprofit agencies, as well as direct donations from the public. You might think that the Capitol Hill store would be constantly picked clean by stylish and budget-minded hipsters, but that’s not the case: not only is this two-story location one of their biggest in town, it’s usually amply stocked with men’s and women’s vintage clothes and accessories, plus housewares and décor. So it’s actually a pretty good place to browse if you’re in the neighborhood. Hipsters and college kids buy stuff, take stuff home, and get tired of stuff and donate it back, and the circle of life continues.