Value Village

12548 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA 98125, USA
| +1 206-365-8232
Sun 10am - 8pm
Mon - Sat 9am - 9pm

Poodle Doodles at Value Village

Not a typical nonprofit thrift store, Value Village is a for-profit retail company that partners with charities. Value Village’s inventory comes from batches of clothes they purchase from nonprofit agencies, as well as direct donations from the public. This means that their stuff tends to be nicer in quality and better organized… but also more expensive.

Which isn’t to say you can’t find some bargains there, like this lovingly painted poodle portrait. The Lake City store is one of the bigger ones, and has a pretty good selection of new costumes and accessories during Halloween, plus all the usual men’s and women’s apparel and shoes, housewares and electronics, and home décor.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

Stephanie Perry
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Score a Bargain at Value Village

As mentioned elsewhere in this list, Value Village is a for-profit retail company that partners with charities. Value Village’s inventory comes from batches of clothes they purchase from nonprofit agencies, as well as direct donations from the public. You might think that the Capitol Hill store would be constantly picked clean by stylish and budget-minded hipsters, but that’s not the case: not only is this two-story location one of their biggest in town, it’s usually amply stocked with men’s and women’s vintage clothes and accessories, plus housewares and décor. So it’s actually a pretty good place to browse if you’re in the neighborhood. Hipsters and college kids buy stuff, take stuff home, and get tired of stuff and donate it back, and the circle of life continues.

