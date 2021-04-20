Val's Burgers
2115 Kelly St, Hayward, CA 94541, USA
+1 510-889-8257
Tue - Thur 7am - 9:30pm
Fri, Sat 6:30am - 10pm
Best Burger in East Bay - Val's BurgerVal's Burgers is an old school burger joint right out of Happy Days. But you better come hungry. Burgers like the Papa Burger weigh in at one pound and it is almost a requirement to split a milkshake between two or more people. Val's is the perfect place to satisfy your burger craving and you definitely won't walk away hungry.
Val's Burgers hasn't changed much since the late 1950s. You still see the old menu boards and original Coca Cola dispensers behind the counter. On the other side, loyal, long time customers actually communicate with each other instead of with some device. And it is this neighborhood, Cheers-like atmosphere that makes dining at Val's a truly unique experience, where you can come and enjoy a good burger and temporarily transport yourself back in time.