Running Valley Trail

Valley Trail, Whistler, BC V0N, Canada
Website
The 25-mile Valley Trail provides an optimal circuit for anyone wanting to get in a daily run while on vacation or traveling. The locals' preferred route starts at the entrance of the Valley Trail beside Whistler Golf Club and follows the perimeter of the course. This almost-5K route is runnable in most weather and varies between hills and flats with stunning views of the surrounding mountains as well as the golf course. After completing the circuit you can continue on through the village and grab a coffee and breakfast to refuel for the remainder of the day.
By Alexa Harder , AFAR Local Expert

