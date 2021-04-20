Valley Restaurant
2015 U.S. 9, Garrison, NY 10524, USA
| +1 845-424-3604
More info
Sat, Sun 11:30am - 2:30pm
Thur - Sat 5pm - 9pm
Hudson Valley: Food with a ViewValley, The Garrison’s farm-to-table restaurant, serves some of the Hudson Valley’s most innovative cuisine and has views to die for. My perfect evening started on the terrace of the World’s End Bar (named for a dangerous curve in the river) where I watched the sunset while enjoying a Valley Sunset cocktail made with Midori (melon) liqueur, cranberry vodka, Cointreau, and fresh pineapple and lemon juices.
I started with chef (and native son) Vinny Mocarski's stunning salad, a bounty of spring vegetables that reminded me of one I enjoyed at the Michelin-starred Jaan restaurant in Singapore. The vegetables — young potatoes, baby carrots and beets, fresh lava beans, asparagus, and English peas were served with fresh herbs, lemon zest, and a Romesco Sauce; ingredients were plucked from the Garrison’s own garden and two-acre farm. (Mocarski is a graduate of the nearby Culinary Institute of America).
My entree, risotto with Maine lobster, was lush and satisfying (and large enough to take some home for dinner). Valley has a laid-back country-chic look thanks to noted designer Tony Chi who’s best known for his work around the world for Park Hyatt and Grand Hyatt hotels.