Valley of the Temples Memorial Park
47-200 Kahekili Hwy, Kaneohe, HI 96744, USA
| +1 808-725-2798
More info
Mon - Sat 8:30am - 4:30pm
Intriguing Valley on OahuEvery time I drove by the Valley of the Temples, I was curious about what lay beyond the sign for the memorial park. One day, when driving around the Island, I drove in and saw the beautiful cemetery grounds nestled under the Koolau Mountains.
The meandering roadways through the park bring guests to the Byodo-In Temple, a non-practicing Buddist Temple where anyone is welcome to visit.
The temple was built in 1938 as a small replica to the Byodo-In Temple in Japan in remembrance of the 100th anniversary of the first immigrants from Japan in Hawaii.
The grounds are beautiful and filled with ponds and peacocks.
A $3usd entrance fee applies to adults who visit,
$2 for senior citizens, and $1 for children.