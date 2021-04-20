Valencia Train Station Carrer d'Alacant, 25, 46004 València, Valencia, Spain

The Trains in Spain Are Hardly Plain Even if you’re travel-weary upon arrival in Valencia, take a few minutes to appreciate the elaborate mosaics embellishing the Estacio del Nord train station’s facade and interior walls. Art Nouveau-style botanical devices, ladies in elaborate gowns, and clusters of Valencia’s trademark oranges adorn surfaces inside and out. Valencia is known for its beautifully painted tiles, which you’ll see marking street corners throughout the old town with captions in Catalan. To one side of the train station is the bullfighting ring and museum; even if you prefer not to go because of animal cruelty issues, it’s an interesting glimpse into Spain’s bullfighting tradition.