Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Valencia Train Station

Carrer d'Alacant, 25, 46004 València, Valencia, Spain
Website
The Trains in Spain Are Hardly Plain Valencia Spain

The Trains in Spain Are Hardly Plain

Even if you’re travel-weary upon arrival in Valencia, take a few minutes to appreciate the elaborate mosaics embellishing the Estacio del Nord train station’s facade and interior walls. Art Nouveau-style botanical devices, ladies in elaborate gowns, and clusters of Valencia’s trademark oranges adorn surfaces inside and out. Valencia is known for its beautifully painted tiles, which you’ll see marking street corners throughout the old town with captions in Catalan. To one side of the train station is the bullfighting ring and museum; even if you prefer not to go because of animal cruelty issues, it’s an interesting glimpse into Spain’s bullfighting tradition.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points