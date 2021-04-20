Nash Point

Nash Point is a headland and beach in the Monknash Coast of the Vale of Glamorgan in south Wales. It is a popular location for ramblers and hiking along the cliffs to Llantwit Major beach.

A short circular walk of 4 miles from the lighthouses at Nash Point to St Donats can be accessed along the cliff tops. The walk covers part of the Glamorgan Heritage Coast path with dramatic views of the coast.

The going is flat and easy although the cliff-tops can be muddy after rain. The walk goes past the Horse Shoe Inn at Marcross. Refreshments are sold at the Nash Point parking lot and there are toilets in the small building when it is open.



