Nash Point LighthouseAnother lighthouse worth visiting in South Wales is Nash Point Lighthouse.
To get there from Wick look out for a turning on the left signposted Marcross. Follow signs for Nash Point.
Tours are available of the lighthouse, starting March 2nd. Tours last approximately one hour and in addition the fog signal will be sounded on the first Saturday and third Sunday of each month.
Sounding the fog signal adds approximately 15 minutes to the tour. A tour is not suitable for everyone, including some physically less able people.
Nash Point Lighthouse became the last manned lighthouse in Wales, and was automated in 1998.
Nash Point
Nash Point is a headland and beach in the Monknash Coast of the Vale of Glamorgan in south Wales. It is a popular location for ramblers and hiking along the cliffs to Llantwit Major beach.
A short circular walk of 4 miles from the lighthouses at Nash Point to St Donats can be accessed along the cliff tops. The walk covers part of the Glamorgan Heritage Coast path with dramatic views of the coast.
The going is flat and easy although the cliff-tops can be muddy after rain. The walk goes past the Horse Shoe Inn at Marcross. Refreshments are sold at the Nash Point parking lot and there are toilets in the small building when it is open.
