Val d’Isère

73150 Val-d'Isère, France
With 80 lifts and 186 miles of trails (including many Olympic-worthy runs), Val d’Isère is one of the largest—and chicest—ski resorts in the world. It’s also one of the easiest to navigate, thanks to a high-tech system of chairs and gondolas that provides easy access from the town to the slopes. The resort—which is actually two mountains, Val d’Isère and Tignes—receives heavy snowfall, but also features some of Europe’s best snowmaking equipment. As if that weren’t enough to draw you here, the town is home to five-star hotels, gourmet restaurants, a lively après-ski scene, and more winter and summer sports than you could do in a week, making it a year-round destination for Europe’s elite.
By Jennifer Ladonne , AFAR Local Expert

