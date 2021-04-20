Where are you going?
4513 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116, USA
Website
| +1 206-535-2595
All In Vain Seattle Washington United States

Sat, Sun 10am - 6pm
Mon 12pm - 8pm
Tue, Wed 11am - 8pm
Thur, Fri 10am - 8pm

All In Vain

Who knew you could buy art and get your hair cut in the same place? Vain is a local hair salon/beauty supply chain that started in Belltown, but its newest location is in West Seattle’s Alaska Junction. Not just a hair salon, Vain also has a good selection of cute and inexpensive costume jewelry, hair accessories, makeup, and gift items. The original Belltown location doubles as an art gallery and event space, and the building’s upper floors house artist studios. Whether or not you have an appointment, Vain is a fun place to shop for beauty stuff; check their online calendar for upcoming arts and community events.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

