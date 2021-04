Vagator Vagator, Goa 403519, India

After School Car Pool in Goa While touring around Vagator in Goa, I couldn't help but smile, and snap a photo, as this happy group of children were picked up from school. The elder driver of the scooter arrived, and was sitting outside as class was being dismissed. I watched in awe as not one, but four little kids climbed aboard with school bags and all, got settled in, posed for a picture, and then sped off down the road.