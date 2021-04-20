Vagator Beach Vagator Beach, Goa 403519, India

Vagator Beach Mystery This was obviously NOT a naturally occurring formation. I came upon his lone carving while walking along Vagator Beach in Goa. It was a stormy afternoon, and rain had been hammering us in our hostel for most of the day. During a brief break, a few of us struck out to explore a little more of the surrounding area. As I was shuffling along the edge of the Arabian Sea, I spotted this random carving. At first I didn't see it, but among all the craggy rocks and crashing waves, this was an interesting anomaly. There were no other carvings, no signs, and no markers to designate what this was or who created it. Nevertheless, on a grey overcast day during monsoon season, with my unique discovery, I was smiling just as much as this mysterious jovial stone face entity.