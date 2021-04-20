Where are you going?
Uva Bar

Downtown Disney, 1510 Disneyland Dr, Anaheim, CA 92802, USA
Website
| +1 714-774-4442
Disneyland for Adults Anaheim California United States

More info

Sun - Thur 8am - 11pm
Fri, Sat 8am - 12am

Disneyland for Adults

Disneyland isn't just for kids so while your little tyke takes hours dressing a bear at the Build-a-Bear workshop stop in at the Uva wine bar where you can watch them from afar as you sip some California wine and nibble on something that isn't deep fried or have Mickey ears.

Another option is the live music at the House of Blues, delicious food at the Cafe Orleans or the ESPN Zone also located in Downtown Disney.
By Murissa Shalapata , AFAR Local Expert

