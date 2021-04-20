Uva Bar
Downtown Disney, 1510 Disneyland Dr, Anaheim, CA 92802, USA
| +1 714-774-4442
Sun - Thur 8am - 11pm
Fri, Sat 8am - 12am
Disneyland for AdultsDisneyland isn't just for kids so while your little tyke takes hours dressing a bear at the Build-a-Bear workshop stop in at the Uva wine bar where you can watch them from afar as you sip some California wine and nibble on something that isn't deep fried or have Mickey ears.
Another option is the live music at the House of Blues, delicious food at the Cafe Orleans or the ESPN Zone also located in Downtown Disney.