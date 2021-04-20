Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand, India
Bhakti- Traveling near Uttrakhand
There are things that cannot be put in words. For example one cannot define beauty even with the best vocabulary in mind. One cannot define what one sees with his/her eyes. So is the case with Bhakti Bhava. I cannot define my love for God and moreover If, I am successful with this, I will definitely be unsuccessful with his love for his Bhaktas.
I am narrating some incidents related to my travel diary. This includes pictures to support my vocabulary.
The Itinerary carries some known and some unknown temples.
Before, I could plan my travel, I got money from unknown quarters and I was really surprised. I was surprised because even when I refused to accept it, people left it with me. It was a sign of God as he wanted me to have it for my travel.
While traveling from Ranikhet to Dhaulchina we visited Chitai temple of Shree Golu Devata. It is an enthralling experience with thousands of bells hung all over the place.
Here are some pics.
We then visited Ma Anandmayi ashram near Dhaulchina. It is situated at a very high place and offers views to some very beautiful peaks of Himalayas. You can see apple orchards nearby and meditate in front of the idol of Ma Anandmayi. True to her name it is definitely an Anand dham.
Few pics.
Ma Anandmayi ashram
From Chakori we visited the famous Patal bhuvneshvar. This is one of the best temples that I have ever come across. The temple is literally in
Chardham Perch in the Mystic Beauty of Garhwal Himalayas
The hazy Himalayas embellishing the breathtaking views of north Indian state Uttaranchal is awaiting for you to proffer the soul stirring spiritual experiences. Nestled amidst the snow covered peaks is Chardham, the holiest shrines of India. Remote but awe-inspiring – The sacred shrines Hindus are Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath.
Gangotri– Source and abode of Goddess Ganga, perch on the banks of river Bhagirathi.
Yamunotri– Source and abode of Goddess Yamuna, lies on the banks of Yamuna River.
Kedarnath - Dedicated to the Lord Kedar (Shiva), located on the banks of Mandakini River.
Badrinath – Devoted to the Lord Badri (Vishnu), situated on the banks of Alaknanda River.
Chardham Yatra Tour is the spiritual journey of four sacred abodes enshrined in Garhwal Himalayas.
