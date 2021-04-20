Uttarakhand Uttarakhand, India

Bhakti- Traveling near Uttrakhand



There are things that cannot be put in words. For example one cannot define beauty even with the best vocabulary in mind. One cannot define what one sees with his/her eyes. So is the case with Bhakti Bhava. I cannot define my love for God and moreover If, I am successful with this, I will definitely be unsuccessful with his love for his Bhaktas.



I am narrating some incidents related to my travel diary. This includes pictures to support my vocabulary.



The Itinerary carries some known and some unknown temples.



Before, I could plan my travel, I got money from unknown quarters and I was really surprised. I was surprised because even when I refused to accept it, people left it with me. It was a sign of God as he wanted me to have it for my travel.



While traveling from Ranikhet to Dhaulchina we visited Chitai temple of Shree Golu Devata. It is an enthralling experience with thousands of bells hung all over the place.



Here are some pics.







We then visited Ma Anandmayi ashram near Dhaulchina. It is situated at a very high place and offers views to some very beautiful peaks of Himalayas. You can see apple orchards nearby and meditate in front of the idol of Ma Anandmayi. True to her name it is definitely an Anand dham.



Few pics.









Ma Anandmayi ashram





From Chakori we visited the famous Patal bhuvneshvar. This is one of the best temples that I have ever come across. The temple is literally in