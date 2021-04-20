Utah's Hogle Zoo

Where are you going?
You could stalk off into the wilderness with a pair of binoculars and hopes of spotting grizzlies and dire wolf, but how long the kids put up with that is anyone’s guess. Or you could visit the excellent Hogle Zoo for close encounters of the wild kind – and educational programs that encourage kids to learn more of our animal friends. The Tracy Aviary is the oldest of its kind in the US; home to more than 130 species of birds, the aviary also features a number of programs and exhibitions designed to foster interest in native bird populations. The Living Planet Aquarium is a hit with kids of all ages, and the three main exhibits – Ocean Explorer, Journey to South America and Discover Utah – each offer a different look at life under water.

By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

