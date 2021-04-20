Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

UT Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

2110, Austin, TX 78712, USA
Website
| +1 512-708-0505
The Eyes of Texas Are Upon You Austin Texas United States

The Eyes of Texas Are Upon You

Texas football is an institution. The Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium is a sight to behold even if you're not lucky enough to score tickets to a Longhorn football game!

The stadium has a seating capacity that tops that of the Dallas Cowboys stadium, and can hold over 100,000 spectators.

A stroll around the University of Texas and the football stadium is always a nice experience and is not to be missed on a visit to Austin.
By Rey Madolora , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30