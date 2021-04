UT Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

The Eyes of Texas Are Upon You

Texas football is an institution. The Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium is a sight to behold even if you're not lucky enough to score tickets to a Longhorn football game!The stadium has a seating capacity that tops that of the Dallas Cowboys stadium, and can hold over 100,000 spectators.A stroll around the University of Texas and the football stadium is always a nice experience and is not to be missed on a visit to Austin