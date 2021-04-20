UT Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
2110, Austin, TX 78712, USA
| +1 512-708-0505
The Eyes of Texas Are Upon YouTexas football is an institution. The Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium is a sight to behold even if you're not lucky enough to score tickets to a Longhorn football game!
The stadium has a seating capacity that tops that of the Dallas Cowboys stadium, and can hold over 100,000 spectators.
A stroll around the University of Texas and the football stadium is always a nice experience and is not to be missed on a visit to Austin.