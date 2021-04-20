A Taste of Sea Life
Located alongside the Nauticus Museum in downtown Norfolk, a tour of this ship gives you a taste of what life at sea was like. Fun anytime of year, it's a rare opportunity to hop aboard one of these vessels. The Norfolk/Virginia Beach area has a proud naval heritage which can best be explored on the decks of the USS Wisconsin (BB-64). Commissioned in 1944, the USS Wisconsin participated in both WWII and the Korean War. This ship is nearly 900 feet long, weighs over 58,000 tons fully loaded and could reach a max speed of 33 knots.