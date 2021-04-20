Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

USS Arizona Memorial

1 Arizona Memorial Pl
Website
| +1 808-422-3399
Remembering Pearl Harbor Honolulu Hawaii United States
Amazing and emotional visit to the USS Arizona Honolulu Hawaii United States
Remembering Pearl Harbor Honolulu Hawaii United States
Amazing and emotional visit to the USS Arizona Honolulu Hawaii United States

More info

Thur - Mon 7am - 5pm
Tue 7am - 2pm

Remembering Pearl Harbor

Every year on December 7, survivors from the attacks on Pearl Harbor gather as the faces of remembrance. A ship's whistle is blown, flowers are thrown to the sea, the missing man formation flies overhead, the President makes a statement of remembrance, and a moment of silence is observed at 7:55am when the attacks started unexpectedly on Oahu and changed the course of so many lives in the Islands and around the world.

There are still people who vividly remember that day and are part of the living history of Hawaii—"a date which will live in infamy," said Franklin D Roosevelt.

Holzworth/US Department of Defense.
By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Jackie Kenkeo
almost 7 years ago

Amazing and emotional visit to the USS Arizona

this was an amazing and very humbling visit to Pearl harbor. the ferry ride to the Arizona will get you to shed a tear for sure. prepare to be choked up.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points