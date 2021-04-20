USS Arizona Memorial 1 Arizona Memorial Pl

Remembering Pearl Harbor Every year on December 7, survivors from the attacks on Pearl Harbor gather as the faces of remembrance. A ship's whistle is blown, flowers are thrown to the sea, the missing man formation flies overhead, the President makes a statement of remembrance, and a moment of silence is observed at 7:55am when the attacks started unexpectedly on Oahu and changed the course of so many lives in the Islands and around the world.



There are still people who vividly remember that day and are part of the living history of Hawaii—"a date which will live in infamy," said Franklin D Roosevelt.



Holzworth/US Department of Defense.