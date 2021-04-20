Uspenski Cathedral
Kanavakatu 1, 00160 Helsinki, Finland
| +358 9 85646100
Sun 12pm - 3pm
Tue - Fri 9:30am - 7pm
Sat 10am - 3pm
Fountain outside cathedralJust outside cathedral
Helsinki's Uspenski Cathedral
Russia ruled Finland in the 1800s. Its influence can be seen in the architecture of the Uspenski Cathedral. The orthodox church rises from the skyline like a Russian gingerbread house. Inside, gilded panels depict the biblical stories of the last supper and ascension.