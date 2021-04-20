Where are you going?
Uspenski Cathedral

Kanavakatu 1, 00160 Helsinki, Finland
Website
| +358 9 85646100
Helsinki's Uspenski Cathedral Helsinki Finland
Helsinki's Uspenski Cathedral Helsinki Finland

More info

Sun 12pm - 3pm
Tue - Fri 9:30am - 7pm
Sat 10am - 3pm

Fountain outside cathedral

Just outside cathedral
By Andrea NaChele

More Recommendations

Helen Anne Travis
over 6 years ago

Helsinki's Uspenski Cathedral

Russia ruled Finland in the 1800s. Its influence can be seen in the architecture of the Uspenski Cathedral. The orthodox church rises from the skyline like a Russian gingerbread house. Inside, gilded panels depict the biblical stories of the last supper and ascension.

