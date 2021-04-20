Ushuaïa - Parc national Tierra del Fuego

Rounding Cape Horn to see Patagonia
History is filled with stories about ships that struggled to sail around Cape Horn—the southernmost tip of South America, and, the too-beautiful-to-be-real spot where the Atlantic and Pacific oceans converge. Thankfully, with the help of modern electronics aboard small cruise ships, this journey is no longer treacherous. It is, however, just as beautiful as ever, with volcanic mountains, clear lakes and glaciers of blue-tinged ice. Like cruises from Vaya Adventures, most voyages operate out of Ushuaia, the southernmost city in the world; daytrips from this area might include hiking in Tierra del Fuego National Park, beachcombing in Wulaia Bay, or, during the local winter, whale-watching by Zodiac. The region—specifically Magdalena Island—also is home to hundreds of thousands of Magellanic penguins. For a complete tour of the region, visit Chile
and stop at rugged Torres del Paine, then continue on to the Lake District, a nearby hotspot with luxury resorts and waterfalls.