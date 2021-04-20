Where are you going?
Ushuaia Ibiza Beach Hotel

Platja d'en Bossa, 10, 07817 Sant Jordi de ses Salines, Islas Baleares, Spain
Website
| +34 971 39 67 10
Music is the ANTSwer–Dance Party Sant Jordi De Ses Salines Spain

One of THE dance parties on the island, ANTS is a great way to spend a Saturday night on the island. Off season you can catch ANTS in London, Miami and other places–adding new recruits to their multi-national colony.

Throughout the summer of 2014 they've scheduled a solid line up comprising of resident DJs and very special guests.
For more info, please check https://soundcloud.com/united-ants

>Nina Dietzel traveled to Spain courtesy of Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza (http://www.hrhibiza.com).
By Nina Dietzel , AFAR Ambassador

