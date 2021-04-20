USE-IT Tourist Info for Young People
9B Quai à la Houille
More info
Mon - Sat 10am - 6pm
An Alternative Walking Tour of BrusselsIf you’re looking for a slightly more alternative tour of Brussels, designed for young people (and those of us who are still young at heart), make your way to Saint Catherine’s Square and visit the Use-It office for a free map. Use-It offices are springing up all over Europe but it began right here in Brussels. The maps include insider advice for nightlife, cheap eats, unique activities and other local favorites. The map also includes ‘valuable’ information on how to order waffles like a local and where to get the crispiest Belgian frites. It’s a fun and quirky alternative to the Brussels Tourist office maps and is well worth picking up no matter how old you are.
Note: The Use-It office is currently open from 10am—6pm.