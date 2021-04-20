Stein and Dine with Rockets

Alabama might seem like an odd place for a biergarten, but it was German rocket scientist Wernher von Braun who put Huntsville on the map as the aerospace capital of the United States. Each Thursday evening until November, the U.S. Space & Rocket Center serves beer and brats under the shadow of a rocket replica. It's family-friendly, free to get in, and each week benefits a different non-profit from the region.



Sip German brews like Erdinger and Paulaner Hefe-Weizen, or stay loyal to local craft beers Straight To Ale Monkeynaut IPA and Old Black Bear Cave City Lager. Contemplate cultural similarities with a Jagerschnitzel, a Southern-like country-fried steak with a mustard gravy. It doesn't take a rocket scientist (though there are plenty nearby) to agree that's a big step up from astronaut ice cream and Tang.



The Biergarten is open early April to end of October, Thursdays 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.



