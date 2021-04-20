U.S. Space & Rocket Center
Touchdown at the U.S. Space & Rocket CenterYou don't have to be a rocket scientist to experience G-forces, weightlessness, and other outer space phenomena. At the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama, Earth-bound simulators replicate what astronauts experience on manned space flights.
As one of the world's most comprehensive museums of American manned space flight, the center showcases Huntsville's leadership role in reaching the lunar surface. Some 1,500 space artifacts from the U.S. human spaceflight program, including the original Saturn V rocket, Pathfinder orbiter, and moon rover, are displayed in its vast halls.
Over the past 25 years, the U.S. Space & Rocket Center has served as the U.S. Space Camp Training Center, where more than half a million children of all ages have experienced life in the final frontier.
Stein and Dine with Rockets
Alabama might seem like an odd place for a biergarten, but it was German rocket scientist Wernher von Braun who put Huntsville on the map as the aerospace capital of the United States. Each Thursday evening until November, the U.S. Space & Rocket Center serves beer and brats under the shadow of a rocket replica. It's family-friendly, free to get in, and each week benefits a different non-profit from the region.
Sip German brews like Erdinger and Paulaner Hefe-Weizen, or stay loyal to local craft beers Straight To Ale Monkeynaut IPA and Old Black Bear Cave City Lager. Contemplate cultural similarities with a Jagerschnitzel, a Southern-like country-fried steak with a mustard gravy. It doesn't take a rocket scientist (though there are plenty nearby) to agree that's a big step up from astronaut ice cream and Tang.
The Biergarten is open early April to end of October, Thursdays 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
