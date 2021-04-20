Come for the Food. Stay for the Drinks.

Known for its foraged ingredients and farm-to-table methods, it's no surprise that Ursa is one of the most refined yet lauded dining establishments in Toronto. (It has earned itself the number three spot on En Route's esteemed top ten restaurant list in 2012.) But it's the drink list at the helm of General manager and bartender, Robin Goodfellow that will make you want to stay until close. A mix of the classics and of course, bespoke custom creations with the assistance of Ursa's mixologists in a sophisticated and minimalist setting makes this a special place to imbibe. Make sure you head out to the bar on Monday nights to get a drink from guest bartenders; some of the finest bartenders in the city. Ursa's twitter feed is best for up-to-date happenings. Photo: https://www.facebook.com/URSA.Restaurant