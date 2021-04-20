URSA [CLOSED]
936 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M6J 1G9, Canada
| +1 416-531-4447
Photo by Karon Liu
More info
Sat, Sun 11am - 4pm
Sun - Thur 5pm - 10pm
Wed - Fri 12pm - 4pm
Fri, Sat 5pm - 11pm
Where to Drink Away the Mondays in Toronto"On Mondays, they hire guest bartenders and DJs, and it feels so intimate—like a party in someone’s living room," says bartender Sandy de Almeida.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Come for the Food. Stay for the Drinks.
Known for its foraged ingredients and farm-to-table methods, it's no surprise that Ursa is one of the most refined yet lauded dining establishments in Toronto. (It has earned itself the number three spot on En Route's esteemed top ten restaurant list in 2012.) But it's the drink list at the helm of General manager and bartender, Robin Goodfellow that will make you want to stay until close. A mix of the classics and of course, bespoke custom creations with the assistance of Ursa's mixologists in a sophisticated and minimalist setting makes this a special place to imbibe. Make sure you head out to the bar on Monday nights to get a drink from guest bartenders; some of the finest bartenders in the city. Ursa's twitter feed is best for up-to-date happenings. Photo: https://www.facebook.com/URSA.Restaurant