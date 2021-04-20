Urquhart Castle
Drumnadrochit, Inverness IV63 6XJ, UK
| +44 1456 450551
Urquart Castle on Loch Ness, ScotlandView of Urquart Castle overlooking Loch Ness. Did not see Nessie, but awesome nonetheless!
almost 7 years ago
Loch Ness and what's important
I visited Loch Ness on a foggy April morning. There is a beautiful little hidden path through Urquhart bay woods that leads right to the Loch's side, and as I arrived, the sun broke through. I didn't see Nessie, but the peacefulNess and beauty of Loch early on a Monday morning made it worth the trip.